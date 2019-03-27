Ghotki girls: Dr Vankwani demands an end to forced conversions, child marriages

Prominent Hindu Lawmaker, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, on Tuesday, tabled two bills and a resolution against forced conversions, child marriages and to advocate the protection of minorities across the country.

In a five-point resolution, he condemned the recent abduction of two Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from Ghotki in Sindh. This was supported by minority parliamentarians from different political parties, including Lal Malhi and Shunila Ruth from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI); Dr Darshan from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Ramesh Lal from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He also submitted a bill, titled, “Child Marriage Restraint Act (amendment 2019)”, which sought provisions for freedom of marriage as well as enforcement of the ban on child marriages. The bill described forced marriage as a marriage, where (either or) both parties had not given their consent and noted it was prohibited under Section 498-B of Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860).

Dr Vankwani, who is also the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, emphasized in another bill, titled, “The Criminal Law (protection of Minorities) Act 2019” that no person shall be deemed to have changed their religion until they attain the age of 18 years.

He further stated anyone forcefully converting another person should be made liable to punishment and a fine, which shall be paid to the victim.

“Whoever performs, conducts, directs, brings about or in any way or facilitates a marriage having knowledge that either or both parties are a victim of forced conversion shall be liable to imprisonment of either description for minimum three years and a fine to be paid to the victim,” the draft added.

The leader also stressed that this condition shall also include any person providing either logistic support or other essential services for the ceremony of forced marriage.

He also elaborated the role of government for curbing such social crimes.

The resolution tabled against the kidnapping of two Hindu minors also demanded strict action against the alleged role of controversial religious figures, Mian Mithu Bharchoondi and Pir Ayub Jan Sirhindi.

He asked the parliament to seek answers to why neither boys nor old women but only young girls were converting religion?

The resolution maintained, “All of those who are preaching hate under the cover of religion must be handled like banned religious organisations.”

Talking to media sources outside parliament, Dr Vankwani lamented, “Unfortunately, the practice of child marriage is common in all parts of Pakistan particularly in poor areas.”

He added the amendment was intended to serve as a deterrent and remove the existing gender disparity in age.

The leader also appealed to all fellow parliamentarians to support his efforts for the welfare of the entire society. While remarking that ensuring a peaceful society was a responsibility that rested on the shoulders of all Pakistani nationals, he called on everyone to promote tolerance, interfaith harmony and protection of minorities’ rights, according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

This was also a test of all political parties to implement the vision of Quaid-e-Azam in the letter and spirit, he added.

Dr Vankwani noted,”Time will tell who is serious to transform our beloved country into a peaceful, prosperous and tolerant Pakistan, and who is exploiting the religious sentiments of innocent people for personal gains.”