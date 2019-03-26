Religious ministry approves four categories of private Hajj packages

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has approved four categories of private Hajj packages ranging from 500,000 Rupees to 1.4 million excluding sacrifice, Radio Pakistan reported. Most of the packages offer 250 meters residence near Haram Sharif and Masjid-e-Nabvi, while package-B residences will be 150 meters from Madina Munawwara. The maximum package provides the facility of few meters residence from Haram Pak, Makkah and Madina, nearest residences at Jamrat Bridge, Mina, Arafat and Mazdulfa. On the other hand, biometric verification of Hajj pilgrims of government scheme has started. The intending pilgrims would be informed about their biometric schedule via telephone or sms service.