‘Violation of SC directives’, LGD seeks reports from KMC, DMC

Sindh Local Government Department (LGD) has sought explanation from District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East and Metropolitan Commissioner (MC), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) regarding detailment of officials in both entities in violation of Supreme Court (SC) directives.

Qarban Ali Somroo, Section officer-V LGD vide letter SO-V (LGD)/32-269/2019, January 18, 2019 to Dr Saif ur Rehman, MC KMC and Akhtar sheikh, MC DMC East- asked to submit with LGD, their two respective officers’ service profiles.

Syed Abdul Ghani, an official of grade 18 is serving as Director Advertisement in DMC East, whose mother department is KMC while Mirza Rashid Baig of grade 18 in DMC East has been serving without any portfolio for long.

Under such conditions in both cases, “This is sheer violation of directives of SC in which Court has already clearly directed all government departments that no any officials could serve other than his post and department as an addition charge and no any officials could be detailed without mentioning his post to continue his service”.

Officials of KMC have informed that Syed Abdul Ghani, twice had been relieved from dual charges, firstly on SC’s directive and later he was relieved on directive of Sindh High Court.

Mirza Rashid Baig has been serving DMC East without any post since long as MC, DMC East, Akhtar Sheikh was not willing to place him on any post as Baig has been opposing him on wrongdoings on more than one occasions.

Officials of DMC East were of the view that Advertisement Department was one of the major revenue generation units of entity, so MC DMC East wanted to replace Rashid Baig for his blue-eyed official.

Yet both MCs have not submitted their respective replies to LGD, officials of both entities informed.

LGD wanted to take action against the violators of services rules and regulations but delay in replying on both matters to LGD was an offence, officials maintained.

On the other hand, it is responsibility of Waseem Akhtar, Mayor Karachi to take notice of such anomalies but on unknown reasons, Mayor remained ignorant of this situation, KMC officials said.

In addition, it is also responsibility of Moeed Anwer, Chairman DMC East to take cognisance of the situation but he was ignorant on pretext of reasons best known to him, DMC East officials informed.

In addition, Akhtar Sheikh wanted to run office affairs in his own style and never bothered, keeping any sort of discipline in official meanings, DMC officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asad Ashraf Malik, Ombudsman Sindh in his judgment after proved guilty Akhtar Sheikh in case of money corruption had directed Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary, Local Government and Administrator KMC to initiate departmental proceeding for major punishment against Akhter Sheikh.

But no any action was initiated against him in this direction and Sheikh is remained in service even today, officials of DMC East informed.

Meanwhile, Rashid Baig informed that as no any positive response, he received even after discussions on his matter with Chairman DMC and MC DMC East, now decided to go to Court of Law for justice.