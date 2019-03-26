Kazakhstan warms up to Pak, invites Speaker Qaiser to Euro-Asia summit

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, on Tuesday, expressed a desire for strengthing relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan while adding that the two countries enjoyed a bond firmly rooted in religion, brotherhood, history and culture.

He said this while talking to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Barlybay Sadykov, who had called on him at Parliament House. Speaker Qaiser asserted that Pakistan wanted to further expand the existing bilateral relations through enhanced parliamentary and economic collaboration.

While stressing the need for a socio-economic partnership, the speaker pointed at vast opportunities, including those in fields of trade, defence, tourism, agriculture.

Referring to the vast yet untapped opportunity of investment in Pakistan, he maintained that the incumbent government had introduced business-friendly policies, which could be availed by investors from Kazakhstan.

Speaker Qaiser stressed the need for a close connection between the two parliaments while remarking that the parliamentarians could play an important role in strengthening the ties between the two brotherly countries.

He informed the envoy that Pak-Kazakhs Parliamentary Friendship Group had been formulated in the National Assembly for this purpose as he hoped that the Parliament of Kazakhstan would also reciprocate this practice. He termed the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game changer project and was of the view that it would generate vast opportunities for employment and development across the region. The speaker also asked the Central Asian countries to take advantage of this project.