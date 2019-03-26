AC summons Zardari, Talpur in mega money laundering case

An accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused on April 08 for the hearing of mega money laundering case. ARY News reported.

The accountability court-II dispatched the summons at the address of Bilawal House, Karachi. Accountability Judge Arshad Malik will hear the case against Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and 232 other accused. The court served notice on Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari via a special messenger.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused are facing an inquiry into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion money laundered through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the mega money laundering scam submitted its report in the Supreme Court. The report revealed that 29 fake bank accounts had been identified, which were used for money laundering. Earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, in a key development, had challenged the banking court’s decision of transfer of money laundering case against them to Rawalpindi, in Sindh High Court on March 16.

A banking court had granted a plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday seeking transfer of the high-profile money laundering case against Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused to Rawalpindi.