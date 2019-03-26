Seven children die of malnutrition in Thar

At least seven children died at the Civil Hospital Mithi due to malnutrition on Tuesday, a private channel reported. Undernourishment and other health problems in the desert district continued to take toll of human lives in the area. According to district administration, the total number of deaths in the ongoing month has reached 38. As many as 184 children have lost their lives owing to malnutrition from January till date, sources in the hospital said. It was also reported that shortage of medicines at Tharparkar hospitals was compounding miseries of patients. On February 24, three children died at Mithi Civil Hospital within 48 hours due to prevailing problem. Every year hundreds of children die due to malnutrition, various infections and lack of proper medical facilities and medicines in the region, health department sources said. Total death toll of children in Thar dying from various health related issues in Sindh’s Tharparker region continues to soar with three more deaths of children in civil hospital. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in October last year had directed the health department to set up medical camps so as to deal with with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar.