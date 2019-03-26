Sir: This refers to the news published in newspapers that Government and opposition are discussing military court’s extension these days.

It would be better to mutually agreed to extend the duration of military courts as it is need of the hour because in civil courts cases are pending since long while some cases are pending for decades and horrifying factor is the despite clear cut ad-judgment of civil services cases, implementation is not made accordingly. On the other hand, military courts are far better than civil courts as the cases are disposed-off in a timely manner with due justice. Civil courts should speed up the proceedings of court matters especially of pending cases and if such pending cases cannot be finalized by civil court, all such cases of all nature should be trialed in military courts so that general people should get due justice within stipulated time.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi