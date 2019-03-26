State to take custody of Ghotki sisters who were abducted,converted and married to Muslim men

The petition filed by the girls and their new Muslim husbands Barkat Ali and Safdar Ali said that the girls left their home on March 20 ‘willingly’ and converted to Islam because they were impressed by the Islamic teachings. The petition was heard by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah where the girls and their alleged spouses were also present. It was revealed that one of the girls was 20-years-old.

The petition further stated that MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Hari Lal from the Hindu Council had fabricated the story about their forceful conversion.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the state to take custody of the Ghotki girls and ensure their safety.

“This is an extremely sensitive issue, Pakistan’s respect is joined to it,” the judge remarked. “Ensuring the rights of minorities is our responsibility.”

“I have heard the prime minister has ordered a fair and transparent inquiry into the matter, and that Shireen Mazari is also looking into it,” Justice Minallah said.

A government representative informed the judge that the inquiry will be completed within a week.

The IHC chief justice ordered that an SP-rank police officer who is female should appointed on duty with the Ghotki sisters to ensure their safety.

The plea put forward by their spouses seeks protective bail stating that their arrest be stopped as both of them have their names in the FIR.

The case has been adjourned until April 2, 2019.