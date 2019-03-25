China deposits $2.2 billion in State bank of Pakistan

The all-time friend of Pakistan, China has deposited $2.2 billion into the State bank of Pakistan (SBP). It was deposited in the foreign currency reserves on Monday. The aim of this deposit was to help Islamabad in making International payments mainly on import and debt repayments counters.

The total financial assistance that Pakistan has received is around $9.1 billion during the current fiscal year (2019). The countries that deposited the money include China, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. China gave $4.2 billion, UAE deposited $2 billion and Saudi Arabia $3 billion.

“State Bank of Pakistan has received RMB 15 billion value equivalent to $2.2 billion as proceeds of the loan obtained by the government of Pakistan from China,” tweeted the central bank.

The current foreign reserves of SBP had $8.84 billion on March 15, 2019, according to the reports. After a gap of almost a year, the deposits from Beijing resulted in an increase of SBP reserves.

The imports were higher than the exports which led to unstable reserves, as the government used these reserves for international payments of debt. This happened despite the overseas Pakistanis sending high remittances during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

A financing gap of around $12 billion for the ongoing fiscal year 2019 and another $7-8 billion for the fiscal year 2020 was estimated by the Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Moreover, the friendly states have offered a soft loan at an interest rate ranging from 2.5-5%. This is offered to stabilize to SBP’s foreign currency reserves and avoid payment default.

UAE had also announced a $6 billion package for Pakistan in December 2018 including $3 billion in cash deposit and a credit line of another $3 billion for the supply of petroleum oil on delayed payment. However, Pakistan hasn’t been able to secure the deferred payment facility from the UAE.

Asad Umar earlier said that there are chances that the UAE oil facility agreement will not materialize.

The SBP spokesman said that UAE has provided the soft loan at an interest rate of 3%. Abu Dhabi also released $1 billion in January and the other $1 billion in March. He further disclosed that they will announce when the third and last tranche of $1 billion will be received.

Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Samiullah Tariq recently said, “Deposits are coming at a very critical time as Islamabad is set to make a large external debt payment next month – April, while its reserves remain under pressure.”

There was an increase in international payment pressure which led to the depletion of Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves to an almost five-year low at $6.63 as on January 18, 2019.

UAE’s bailout package was very similar to the package that was announced by Saudi Arab in October 2018 to help Islamabad with the foreign currency reserves.

$4 billion was deposited by Riyadh in three equal portions of money in January 2019. The other two countries have also decided modalities for oil supply on deferred payments from March 2019.