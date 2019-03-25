Treason case: SC proposes three options to Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Supreme Court has proposed three options for former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to record his statement in the long-running high treason trial and rejected the adjournment request by Musharraf’s lawyer.

“One option is that Musharraf should either appear in the next hearing. The second option is Musharraf should record his statement via a video link and as a third option, Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar should answer on his behalf,” said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

In his remarks, CJP Khosa observed that he “had an idea that Musharraf would be hospitalised” following the previous hearing.

The CJP asked what could be done if the accused was not appearing in the court.

“Is the court helpless if an accused in not appearing deliberately in the court,” said the Justice Khosa. “If the law is silent over the matter, the Supreme Court has the power to act given by Pakistan’s constitution.”

He said, “The government has its own priorities but the top court’s priority is only the supremacy of the law in the country.”

Earlier this month, the top court had sought a report from the special court regarding the delay in the high treason case and a reply from the government regarding measures taken for his return to the country.

The treason case was filed against Musharraf over the president’s imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).