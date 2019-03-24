Wanted criminal shot dead in turf war

Once feared as the symbol of terrorism, a notorious criminal, Nazeer Gopang, was killed in a clash between two groups near Bozdar Wada on Sunday.

Local police claimed that the two groups of gangsters, including Nazeer Gopang and Nang Gopang, exchanged fire with sophisticated weapons, largely due to an old feud. An ensuing bullet killed Nazeer on the spot while injuring his accomplice.

His body was shifted to a hospital in Kot Diji for autopsy and later handed over to his heirs after the conclusion of legal formalities.

Earlier, Nazeer had surrendered to the Khairpur police two months ago and was out on bail. He was wanted in a number of heinous crimes by police in Khairpur and Naushehro Feroze.

Published in Daily Times, March 25th 2019.