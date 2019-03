A notorious offender, Rehmatullah Jalbani, was arrested by Machyoon Wada police, on Sunday. According to details, a police party conducted a raid at village Jalbani in the jurisdiction of Machyoon Wada police station and arrested the wanted criminal along with a pistol.

Jalbani was wanted in a number of cases by Khairpur and Larkana police. He was marked as an absconder for quite some time.

Published in Daily Times, March 25th 2019.