Lahore Garrison Club win exhibition polo match

Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) defeated Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) by 7-5 to win the Challenge Polo Exhibition Match played at LPCC Ground here on Saturday. Lt Col Omer Minhas emerged as hero of the day for LPGC as he displayed outstanding polo skills and contributed fabulous five goals in his team’s triumph while his teammates Kasim Ahmad Khan and Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal apiece. From LPCC, Mir Huzaifa played well and hammered a hat-trick while Adnan Jalil Azam and Sufi Farooq Amin struck one goal each but their efforts remained futile. Omer started the proceedings by converting a 30-yard penalty to give LPGC 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as LPCC reciprocated in the same way as they also converted 30-yard penalty to level the score at 1-1. Omer got another 30-yard penalty, which he successfully converted to give 2-1 edge to his side.

Omer continued his good show in the second chukker as well as he fired in a field goal to enhance LPGC’s lead to 3-1. But LPCC fought back well and banged in two back-to-back goals to level the score at 3-3. The third chukker was fully dominated by LPGC, when Kasim and Abbas fired one goal each to once again provide their side 5-3 edge. The highly-charged fourth chukker saw both the sides fighting well for earning top honours and both succeeded in scoring two goals each. LPCC first converted one through Sufi Farooq to reduce the margin to 5-4 but high-flying Omer once again showed his class and slammed in two back-to-back goals to provide his side healthy 7-4 lead. LPCC continued their struggle to level the score but they could add just one in their tally as LPGC won the match by 7-5. Former Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Jahangir Karamat graced the occasion as chief guest while Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmad was guest of honour.

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.