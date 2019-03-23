Locals gather at Jirga Hall to celebrate Pakistan Day

Landi Kotal: Like elsewhere in the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm and with the pledge to defend the motherland at the cost of their life.

In this connection, local administration organised a gathering in Jirga Hall, Landi Kotal that was joined by a number of tribal elites, officials, students and member of civil society.

Students of government school, dressed in crisp uniforms, sang national songs that were applauded by the audience.

Local poets also paid homage to the country by presenting different prose.

Speaking on the occasion, Landi Kotal Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran said that March 23 reminded us of the Muslims of the subcontinent through a resolution, urged the British government to grant them a separate homeland because interests of the Muslim community could not be safeguarded in India.

“Our forefathers won an independent state for us and now it is obligatory for us to work for its progress and prosperity and to make it unbeatable,” the assistant commissioner remarked.

Malik Darya Khan, Malik Razzaq Afridi, Malik Masel Khan, Maulana Noor Muhammad and others also spoke on the occasion and said the tribal people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices at the time of Independence and would never hesitate to lay down their lives for the sake of their motherland.

Similarly, under the banner of Khyber Transport Association, a car rally was initiated to celebrate March 23.

A large number of motorists decorated their vehicles and while holding national flags, marched through the Landi Kotal-Torkham Highway.

Separately, sports and other colourful events in connection with Pakistan Day were also arranged at the ground of government high school, Landi Kotal that was joined in by people from different walks of life.