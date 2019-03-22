Sonu Nigam Takes a Stand Against The Hate War Again

Just a few days ago the famous singer was seen at a press conference, making very bold and insightful statements on the indo-Pak scenario. Sonu Nigam was upset over the exaggerated news of the Indian Media, where they hailed every strike like little kids.

He insisted that the Indians have a lot of growing up to do. Reporting every strike and celebrating death is not pious at all. Yet again, the famous singer was seen on India TV’s show Vande Matram, Nigam sharing his views regarding the ban on Pakistani Artists within india. “By banning Pakistani artists we feel a sense of security that ‘oh, now Atif Aslam will not come work with us, we’re happy’. This is wrongly guided patriotism. Why did you call them in the first place? Now you’re asking them to leave? Why are we changing our decisions like kids?”

He continued, “Why belittle the nation over these petty issues? We, on a whole, need to mature a great deal.” Sonu went on to speak about that fact that it should be entirely the film industry’s decision whether they want to cease any cultural ties with Pakistan.

He then insisted people to not vote on the grounds of caste and religion, but on the basis of political performance.“Why don’t we vote on the basis of the politicians’ performance? We should talk about bringing harmony in the country, instead of drawing lines on the basis of caste, creed and religion.