4 Pakistani Celebrities in The Most Beautiful Faces of 2019’s List

This famous list of the most beautiful faces around the world is compiled annually by The Independent Critics since 1990. It is considered the most recognized and influential list Worldwide. And so this year again; we have a few Pakistani celebrities added to this list of the most beautiful faces internationally. Mahira Khan has once again managed to make it into another international list after making it to the ’50 Sexiest Men and Women” by the Eastern Eye 2018. We are certainly proud of her being enlisted as the most beautiful face of 2019. Another Pakistani heart throb, who seems to be everyone’s favorite around the globe, Mr. Fawad Khan is also included in the same list. He had men and women raving over his personality and looks all over India. And yet again, the ‘Beautiful man’ has landed himself in the list of ‘The most Beautiful Faces of 2019”. Imran Abbas and MominaMustehsan are also other names that were selected for the same list.

There are other celebrity names from Hollywood and Bollywood that are included in the ‘Most Beautiful Faces 2019’ list, some of the names are: HrithikRoshan, DeepikaPadukone, Katrina Kaif, ShahidKapoor, VarunDhawan, Alia Bhatt from Bollywood. Dwayne Johnson, ZacEfron, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Tom Hardy, Blake Lively, Keira Knightley are names in the list from Hollywood. We are feeling proud to see our celebrities being included in such international lists around the world. Kudos to all these beautiful faces!