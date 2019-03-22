CM Buzdar visits Changa Manga, inaugurates plantation campaign

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the plantation campaign in Changa Manga Forest by planting a tree here today. The visit was kept secret by district administration after it was delayed twice this month. As per the plan, more than 300 students of government schools were called to welcome the chief minister. These students were given the task to hold PTI flags instead of Pakistan flag which they continued waving for 3 hours in the bright sunlight. Two of them fainted and were removed from the scene right before the arrival of the CM Punjab on the Changa Manga Lake. Citizens protested the misuse of the children for political purposes and demanded an inquiry into the matter. Initially, it was planned that the CM will visit the deep Changa Manga Forest, its successful new plantation, new log huts, improved civic facilities for the tourists but he skipped this and preferred to take a briefing. Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the plantation campaign in Changa Manga Forest by planting a tree here today. The visit was kept secret by district administration after it was delayed twice this month. As per the plan, more than 300 students of government schools were called to welcome the chief minister. These students were given the task to hold PTI flags instead of Pakistan flag which they continued waving for 3 hours in the bright sunlight. Two of them fainted and were removed from the scene right before the arrival of the CM Punjab on the Changa Manga Lake. Citizens protested the misuse of the children for political purposes and demanded an inquiry into the matter. Initially, it was planned that the CM will visit the deep Changa Manga Forest, its successful new plantation, new log huts, improved civic facilities for the tourists but he skipped this and preferred to take a briefing.

After a briefing by the forest department and its sericulture wing, he lauded the efforts of the department and said that the excellent revival of this forest has given us a hope that such efforts can be done for the other deforested areas of the province as well. He showed a keen interest in using the scope of sericulture (silkworm rearing) for the poverty alleviation. Forest department and the public were also hoping for funding/grant to improve wildlife facilities, field leveling, plants care, renovation of the PTDC rest house, tram route, farm vehicles, and others but the CM ended the visit in less than 30 minutes and flew away. Local PTI representatives and workers were present on the occasion. Many of them gave him applications for a job in the forest department which he promised to look upon. More than 2,000 police personnel were present at the occasion and excellent security arrangements were done for this visit.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.