Bilawal Bhutto congratulated PM IK on ‘World Puppetry Day’

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his party on World Puppetry Day on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto tweeted “Today is actually #WorldPuppetryDay congratulations @ImranKhanPTI & @PTIofficial.”

Earlier in his tweet Bilawal Bhutto slams the government for not sacking those ministers who are associated with banned outfits.

The PPP Chairman stated that “Has the government removed federal ministers associated with banned outfits yet? No.”

Has the government removed federal ministers associated with banned outfits yet? No. Are peaceful, democratic, political workers of PPP still in custody? Yes. #LathiGolikiSarkar #NahiChalayGee — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 21, 2019

He added “Are peaceful, democratic, political workers of PPP still in custody? Yes,” As a large number of PPP workers were arrested following clashes with police on Wednesday ahead of the scheduled appearance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators at the old headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to police 38 workers of PPP were arrested.