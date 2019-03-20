United for peace

According to Albert Einstein, “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” Todays globalised world is facing many complex and cross cutting issues. These issues are no more hindered by national boundaries, having spill over effects across the borders. These issues involve wars, conflicts, terrorism, financial crises, climate change, refugee crises, extremism, poverty and social unrest. These issues do not recognise cast, colour borders and religion. The competition for power, ideological differences and lust for dominating economic resources do not allow world leaders to sit together, develop strategies and think for collective interests. These issues are being faced by everyone in one form or other in all parts of the world These problems are putting a huge burden on our coming generations especially youth.

According to World Bank, “The 2017 Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals”, 42% of people are under the age of 25. This huge population of young people of the world are under the threats of these global issues. The discount rate of future is very less for world leaders.

However, optimistic side of this picture depicts that world youth is energetic and responsible enough to fight against these issues to make this world a peaceful place. Whenever, a threat to peace is being mishandled at political level, youth activism is generated to promote peace and awake leaders. Recently, millions of students and young people marched against climate change to wake up their respective governments to tackle this serious issue on emergency basis. According to Euro news, students in 123 countries demonstrated to press leaders on this issue. Similarly, in course of India-Pakistan conflict after Pulwama attack, Indian, Pakistani and Kashmiri students at Oxford University joined hands for peace, giving message to their leaders that youth desires peace and do not want war. They raised slogans “it’s not our war” giving a clear message of peace and harmony.

Governments should create opportunities for youth and provide them a forum to think and speak in an innovative manner to promote peace in the world

The energies, enthusiasm and intellectual abilities of these young have proved that where political leadership becomes insensitive, young people can guide them on right direction. The involvement of young people and providing a platform to raise their voice on key important issue which needs attention of governments can bring a positive change.

In this regard a positive step to engage youth on important global issues is World Youth Summit for Peace 2019 going to take place in Dubai from 8th to 12th August 2019.In this summit youth ambassadors from all over the world who have shown commitment and proved their excellency in their respective fields will join to raise their voice on important global issues. The summit will be attended by 15000 attendees including 5000 young people, diplomatic representatives, media. Over 250 youth organisations are expected to participate. The summit will be attended by 80 keynote speakers including current and former head of the governments and UN representatives. The only aim of whole conference is raising one voice for peace.

We need to take such initiative more in order to involve young people on key global problems. Governments should create opportunities for youth and provide them a forum to think and speak in an innovative manner to promote peace in the world.

The writer is a student of master’s in public policy at the University of Oxford on Chevening scholarship 2018-19

Published in Daily Times, March 21st 2019.