Netflix to introduce the gang-rape and murder of an Indian student in an upcoming TV series

Rape, even the word can make one shiver. 2012 gang-rape case that occurred in New Delhi made waves across the globe. The horrific incident was enough to traumatize the Indian nation and fuel them to eventually protest for change, making the punishment of rape into the death penalty. The victim was a physiotherapist of 23 years and was assaulted, raped by five men and a teenager and was left to die.

Now after 7 years since the incident, Netflix is ready to produce a series on this, from a different angle. The series will be directed and written by Mehta and will have seven parts. It will recreate the investigation and searching of the six culprits. How the lives of the rapists became after being caught. Mehta also talked to the victim’s family that their daughters’ plight will not be shown, however, the father still denied watching any of the series.

The Indian-Canadian director claimed that he was shocked when he talked to the officers involved in the investigation and was interested to know how they had hunted the perpetrators down.