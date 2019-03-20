Karbath 02 artists-in-residence to display their art-works from tomorrow!

Karbath 02 is a two-week collaborative multidisciplinary art residency in the suburbs of Lahore. It is a space where the idealistic setting of surrounding forests and rural life offers the best possible opportunity for the residency participants to embrace nature at its finest as well as augment their creativity without having to worry about the mundane that can hamper the creative mind. This year, 11 visual artists from all over Pakistan participated in the residency. Their art works will be on display from tomorrow (Thursday) until March 30, 2019, where the artists would meet local art lovers and establish a dialogue with the attendants. The exhibition is open to public viewing and the art community where potential art buyers can add new works to their set of existing collections. This residency is curated by Punjab University College of Art & Design (PUCAD) Assistant Professor Sumera Jawad. The opening reception of Karbath 02 is marked for tomorrow at 6pm at Mussawir Art Gallery, Packages Mall. The honourable guests include Artists’ Association of Punjab Chairman Mian Ijazul Hassan and PUCAD Principal Professor Dr Shahida Manzoor. Participants of Karbath 02 include Areeba Khan, Awais Naqvi, Buland Iqbal, Faiza Faiq, Hamza Kashmiri, Muhammad Ashraf, Saba Tanveer, Sidra Salim, Shahid Malik, Zareen Ashraf and senior visual/performance artist Abrar Ahmed from Lahore. Talking exclusively to Daily Times, Abrar Ahmed said that the residency was creatively charged, productive and most importantly, close to the Indian border. During the residency, tensions between the neighbouring countries were really high and there would be a talk everyday on the situation at the borders and that if Pakistan could go for a war in case of Indian violation.

“My artwork is an interactive exercise that explores the social and communal nature of borders. Instead of rigidly planned lines, it allows the participants to make their own connections through linear encounters,” he maintained.