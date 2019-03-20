New Zealand expresses solidarity with Muslims allowing Azaan to be broadcast nationally: NZ PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced observing two minutes of silence on Friday to mourn the victims of the deadly terrorist attack last Friday.

Ardern announced the plans of a memorial service to will be held in Christchurch, adding the government wants to unite the nation on this occasion.

While addressing the media on her second visit to Christchurch since the terror attack, She said: “There is a desire to show support to the Muslim community as they return to Mosques, particularly on Friday, adding: “To acknowledge this there will be a two minutes’ silence on the same day. We will also broadcast nationally, via TVNZ and RNZ, Azaan (the call to prayer).”

Last Friday at least 50 innocent people were butchered and dozens injured when an Australian terrorist rained bullets on unarmed worshipers in two separate mosques in Christchurch during prayers.

The terrorist Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist was charged with murder on Saturday.