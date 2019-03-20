PM Khan, Bilawal Bhutto extend Holi greetings to Hindu community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan sends Holi greetings to Hindu community in Pakistan on Wednesday.

PM Khan tweeted “”Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours.”

Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2019

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished a happy Holi to the Hindu community.

In his tweet Bilawal stated “Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers & sisters,” “On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful message of peace and happiness,” he added.

Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers & sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful massage of peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/4Gg8blgjJX — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 20, 2019

Holi is a spring festival celebrated on 20-21 March by the Hindi community across the world. It is a celebration to welcome spring. Holi is also known as “festivals of colours”.