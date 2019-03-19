Government issuing death threats, alleges Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday leveled allegations against the government for issuing death threats. He even accused the NAB of sending him notices just to punish him for demanding action against ministers “associated with banned outfits”.

“The government has responded to my demand to sack ministers associated with banned outfits by declaring me anti-state, issuing death threats & NAB notices. None of this deters us from our principle stand; form joint NSC parliamentary committee & act against banned outfits,” Bialwal responded on Twitter.

NAB Notice

According to sources Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 20th March.

However, Bilawal does not intend to appear alone before the NAB he has planned on bringing other members of his party in addition to his lawyers for this meeting, the sources revealed.

Party workers from all across the nation have been asked to show solidarity with the leader and gather in Islamabad while the party heads of PPP are expected to reach on the morning of March 20.

According to reports, Bilawal and his father, the former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari have been summoned by the NAB on the 20th of March.