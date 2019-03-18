Objections on fake accounts case, reference returned to NAB

The accountability court responded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. There were several other people involved in this case.

After a banking court in Karachi approved the transfer of the case, NAB transferred the documents of the case to Rawalpindi. The reference filed was returned with objections by the accountability court and registrar.

Reports claimed that the transfer was done in a hurry and the documents were not organized properly when submitted in the court. Reports further suggested that some of the documents and the references were incomplete.

The reference was returned to NAB and was asked to re-file it properly by the accountability court registrar.

The court earlier canceled interim bail of 19 suspects in the case on March 15. After the verdict came, NAB issued notices to Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto and was called down to NAB’s Rawalpindi office on March 20.

The verdict, which was reserved earlier this month, also ordered authorities to return surety money to the suspects, thus canceling their interim bail.

A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court by Zardari and his sister on 16th March, challenging the banking court’s decision to transfer the case to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

Zardari and Talpur are seeking the annulment of the banking court’s decision and termed it as ‘illegal”.