Four Zalmi players were featured in PSL team of the year

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 team of the year selected by a panel including Ramiz Raja, Danny Morrison and Mudassar Nazar, name AB De Villiers captain of the team.

The panel selected seven Pakistani stars and five foreign cricket stars.

The PSL team of the year features a total 12 players.

AB De Villiers Shane Watson, Kamran Akmal, Kieron Pollard, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram and Umer Khan, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf were featured in the team. Sandeep Lamichhane, the Lahore Qalandar’s has been chosen as the 12th man.

Mudassar Nazar stated that “It has been a massive responsibility to select a team comprising 12 players from a world-class event that produced a high number of quality individual performances,” “We decided to select players who can form a combination that was capable of defeating any franchise side in the world in any given conditions. I don’t think anyone will disagree that this is the best winning combination from the large pool of top performing players,” he added.