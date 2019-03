Remembering MM Alam: The hero of 1965 war

LAHORE: 18th March is the 6th death anniversary of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot and hero of 1965 war Muhammad Mahmood Alam (MM Alam).

MM Alam was born on July 6, 1935 in Kolkata, India. He joined PAF in 1952.

In the Pak-India war MM Alam shot down five Indian jets. According to the PAF, in a single sortie on 7 September 1965, Alam downed five aircraft in less than a minute, the first four within 30 seconds, establishing a world record. The list of his kills is as follow.

Squadron Leader Ajit Kumar Rawlley, No. 7 Sqn, KIA near Tarn Taran.

Squadron Leader Onkar Nath Kacker, No. 27 Sqn, POW

Squadron Leader Suresh B Bhagwat, No. 7 Sqn

Flying Officer Jagdev Singh Brar, No. 7 Sqn, KIA, near Sangla Hill.

Flying Officer Farokh Dara Bunsha, No. 7 Sqn, KIA, near Amritsar.

MM Alam died in Karachi on 18 March 2013. He was 77. He was awarded “Sitara-e-Jurat” for his heroics in war.

Pakistani's are paying tribute to the late hero using Twitter Handler #MMAlam.