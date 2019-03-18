FM Qureshi in Beijing to attend Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue

Beijing: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived on Monday in Beijing on a three-day visit to China.

Radio Pakistan reported that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was received by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid.

During the three day visit foreign minister will participate in the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. Important matters of bilateral concern including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be discussed in the meeting.

Qureshi will also meet the senior leaders of China and hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

The two Foreign Ministers will also talk about the issue of peace and security in the region.