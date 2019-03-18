The next PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), security forces and other organisers for holding a successful event of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The premier took tweeter to congratulate PCB, he stated “Congratulations to PCB, all the organisers & security forces for holding a successful PSL extravaganza in Pakistan.

PM Khan also congratulated the winners of PSL 4, “Congratulations to Quetta Gladiators & their manager & my friend Viv Richards on their win,” he added.

Prime Minster announces that next year entire PSL will be held in Pakistan.