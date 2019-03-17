‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’ new twitter trend in India

NEW DEHLI: Indian Prime Minister and other leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) added ‘chowkidar’ to their name on Twitter on Sunday.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

‘Main bhi chowkidar hoon’ is a campign launched by the ruling party. It urges the locals to take the electoral pledge, Indian media reported.

The opposition, Congress party countered the move by mocking Narendra Modi and they started using tweeter handle “Chowkidar chor ha.”

Defensive tweet Mr Modi! You feeling a little guilty today? pic.twitter.com/ztVGRlc599 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2019

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government and said that the government bought overpriced Rafale fighter jets.

The Indian premier’s personal Twitter handle was changed to ‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’ and that of BJP chief Amit Shah’s was ‘Chowkidar Amit Shah’.