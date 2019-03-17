Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, March 17, 2019


‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’ new twitter trend in India

Web Desk

NEW DEHLI: Indian Prime Minister and other leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) added ‘chowkidar’ to their name on Twitter on Sunday.

‘Main bhi chowkidar hoon’ is a campign launched by the ruling party. It urges the locals to take the electoral pledge, Indian media reported.

The opposition, Congress party countered the move by mocking Narendra Modi and they started using tweeter handle “Chowkidar chor ha.”

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government and said that the government bought overpriced Rafale fighter jets.

The Indian premier’s personal Twitter handle was changed to ‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’ and that of BJP chief Amit Shah’s was ‘Chowkidar Amit Shah’.

Submit a Comment