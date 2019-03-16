Absence makes the heart grow fonder

“Mom, where is my colouring box,” Asked Sara huffily when she couldn’t find it.

“Don’t know ,you yourself kept it ,dear” .Replied Mother to her question.

“I kept it on the table but it is not here ” .Expressed Sara annoyingly.

“May Adeel has taken it” convoyed mother.

Sara is a Thirteenth year old girl and a student in class 7th .Her interest in drawing always proves her a talented students in Art subject.

She has a 7 years old naughty brother(Adeel),his naughtiness can be seen by his activities.

Adeel always utilizes the materials of Sara and no doubt for them to be destroyed ,this is what disliked by Sara and makes her angry.

“Where is Adeel ?I will not leave him Today” .outspoke Sara angeringly .

While the announcement of Mom made her enrage she went to Adeel ,

“Adeel!” Her words remained incomplete and she shocked with a great mourn ,

her anger raised up when she saw her colours were destroyed by Adeel .

“What are you doing ” Engagingly uttered Sara.

Adeel startled when he found Sara with an angry face ,he felt a fear and ran away while the colours were spread on the floor .

The engagement of Sara made her disturb, she just left for her room.

Nest morning during breakfast a big fighting took place between Sara and Adeel .During fighting Sara exclaimed something hearted.

” Why don’t you go from here?” We don’t need you” .These words were uttered by Sara she just had left for school.

It was noon time when Sara was backed from her school. Sara could find a stillness at home ,it was cleared for her that Adeel is not at home ,so she directly went to her Mother.

” Mom,where is Adeel?” Asked Sara .

” Adeel has gone to his grandparent’s home for a week” Replied mom to her question.

A feeling of joy comes to Sara when she came up about Adeel Absence.

“Thanks God for a Week I am free” Exclaimed Sara in her heart happily.

After two days it was Sunday morning ,Sara felt so boring as if the joy of life has gone and something really missing in her . She wanted to play games but she felt the games is boring ,she watched TV ,but could not fine any interest .

At least ,she realized that she is missing Adeel.

“Mom when Adeel comes I am really missing him” Expressed Sara to her Mom in a sad tone.

” I am Back” blurt out Adeel with joy when he got the entry in Home.

Adeel was backed after two days .

Adeel! Exclaimed Sara shocking but as happy as a clam.

She ran and hugged Adeel .

” I really missed you” Said Sara ,joyfully.

” I missed you too” replied Adeel .

When the mother saw the expression of love ,her eyes failed with tears .

” You both cannot be without each other ,still fight everyday, this fighting is your love my dears” these words uttered by mother by bringing smile on her face .

” yes,mom ,we never realized how much we love each other and we cannot be without each others ,we realized when we become spread ” expressed Sara .

” A fact we never realized the importance of people and their love but when the get far from us then we realize how much we love them and how much they are important for us ” convinced mother to her children .

After listing to mother both Sara and Adeel hugged each other,

“Now we won’t go far from each other ever,” they both promised.

The writer is a student of Government Girls Degree College and can be reached at mhbaloch666@gmail.com.

Published in Daily Times, March 17th 2019.