Trump ignorant to acknowledge the attack on Muslims in New Zealand

After the tragic incident that took place in Christchurch on Friday, the murder of 49 Muslim worshipers in their place of worship was spread all over the world in seconds. The attack was carried out by white supremacist terrorist; Brenton Tarrant. Many stood in solidarity with New Zealand’s Muslim community and many labeled as an act of revenge blaming Muslims for this terror attack.

The President of the U.S. (POTUS) Donald Trump was in no mood to stand in solidarity with ‘Muslims’ as his tweets not once mentioned anything related to Muslims. Trump also tweeted that the USA will assist NZ in every way possible.

….that we stand in solidarity with New Zealand – and that any assistance the U.S.A. can give, we stand by ready to help. We love you New Zealand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

However, in response to that insensitive tweet by POTUS, the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern told POTUS to extend all Muslim communities ‘sympathy and love’.

With all the Islamophobia rising all around the world, politicians and world leaders are expected to convey the message of peace rather than ignorance and hate.