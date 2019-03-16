Foreign Office releases list of missing Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Faisal released a list of missing Pakistani’s on Saturday.

The terrorist attack on two Mosques in New Zealand left 49 people dead and several injured.

List of Missing Pakistanis in NZ terrorism attack:

1) Mr Zeeshan Raza

2) Father of Mr Zeeshan Raza

3) Mother of Mr Zeeshan Raza

4) Mr Haroon mahmood, s/o, Mr shahid mehmood, mother’s name Ms sabiha mahmood, resident of rawalpindi born 29/7/1978, age 40yrs

5) Mr Sohail Shahid, s/o Mr muhammad shabbir, born 6/01/1983, age 40 yrs

6) Syed Areeb Ahmed, s/o Ayaz Ahmed, m/n Tanzeem Fatima, r/o Karachi, born 12-10-1992, age 26 yrs

8) Mr Talha Naeem, m/n, Shandana, r/o Abbottabad, born 16/7/1997, age 22yrs – missing

Earlier the FO also confirmed the injuries of four Pakistani citizens. Later some sources said that one of the injured Pakistani’s, Naeem Rashid succumbed to his injuries.

More details to follow.