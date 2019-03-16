Lahore Weather

Saturday, March 16, 2019


Foreign Office releases list of missing Pakistanis

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Faisal released a list of missing Pakistani’s on Saturday.

The terrorist attack on two Mosques in New Zealand left 49 people dead and several injured.

The list includes

  • Zeeshan Raza
  • Father of Zeeshan Raza
  • Mother of Zeeshan Raza
  • Haroon Mahmood
  • Mr Sohail Shahid
  • Syed Areeb Ahmed
  • Syed Jahanand Ali
  • Mr Talha Naeem
  • Mr Naeem Rashid

Earlier the FO also confirmed the injuries of four Pakistani citizens. Later some sources said that one of the injured Pakistani’s, Naeem Rashid succumbed to his injuries.

 

More details to follow.

