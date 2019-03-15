The importance of deriving happiness from little things

Life is an empty circuit which can be filled with the happiest of moments in sudden time and can be filled with sorrow too. I remember my childhood days that I spent with my cousins or my best friends. I was a girl of simplicity. My loved ones always made me feel the best moments and my cousins always showed me the life of laughter and joys.

One day, I was sitting under a shadowy tree wondering how nature was so beautiful and how lucky people were to be blessed with the sweetest people around them. Considering myself the luckiest, I felt that the darkness of clouds which were ready to spread their blessings in the form of drops after long time hovered above me.

My cousins and friends came out shouting, singing, dancing and laughing; at the right moment. I joined them too. We all shouted together and thanked Allah the Almighty for showering His blessings on us. Then we all spontaneously decided to make use of the special weather being and creating memories. We came up with a picnic plan.

My cousin Sidra said, “I remember the last time when we had a picnic. All the food was prepared by our mothers. But this time, it will be different as we’ll be cooking ourselves.”

We all agreed. Everyone ran towards their own homes and each brought a delicacy especially cooked by them. We took shelter under a wooden hut and ate and thus, thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.

After we were done, we took a round of the entire garden. The rain had drenched everything and it was a treat to see stunning outcome. Everything seemed transformed and different.

We couldn’t be more thankful to Allah for giving is the opportunity to make memories in that weather. We wished the day wouldn’t end.

Always try to collect happiness because it travels through all moments but it depends upon you whether you will travel with it and enjoy it or leave it and ignore it. It is you who can ensure happiness.

The writer is a student and can be reached at saharakarim345@gmail.com

Published in Daily Times, March 16th 2019.