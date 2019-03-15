Brigadier retired Asad Munir committed suicide in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Brigadier retired Asad Munir committed suicide on Friday. The deceased was residing in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief, sorrow over death of Asad Munir. In his tweet Bilawal stated “So upsetting to hear about the death of @asadmunir38 “

Khalid Munir, brother of late Asad Munir confirmed the death and tweeted “My elder brother Brig Asad Munir has passed away. Please pray for his maghfarat”

The funeral will be offered at 5pm at H-8 Grave Yard on Friday.