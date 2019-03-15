“Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim”: PM condemns NZ terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the terror attacks in New Zealand on Friday.

The premiere said “Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques” “This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families” he added.

More than 40 people were killed and several injured, in the attack on two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand.

PM Imran added “I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam & 1.3 bn Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim. This has been done deliberately to also demonize legitimate Muslim political struggles”

Many other political leaders have condemned the terror attack in Christchurch.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry stated “Shocked and grieved on news of multiple attacks at two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand, hearts and soul of people of Pakistan are with people of New Zealand, Bangladesh Cricket Team escaped the attack; Pakistan suffered same situation years back and can feel and relate to the pain and misery,”