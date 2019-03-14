Social media a Prison

For more than 70 years we have been fighting a war with India, I sometimes wonder when this war will end. I have observed since the last 10 or more years, we are two nationals in a prison called social media. Recent events tell us how unstable we are and we easily give in to anger. Our soldiers are fighting on the border, and our people are fighting on social media.

Pulwama attack on 14th February brought anger in Indian and Pakistan. I read on twitter, Indian celebrities were asking for decisive action, some even stopped their movies from releasing in Pakistan. The Twitter was trending with #Pulwama #Pulwamaattack, and social media users were ready to go on war any second. The anger after the attack is justifiable, but I believe it was wrongly channeled towards Pakistan, which triggered an aggressive response from people of Pakistan.

Politicians and Armies on both sides were busy giving statements, and people were fighting on Social media. I gave in to the anger and hate but later realized that this is not what I was taught.

Comments made by Jonathan Albright, research director at Columbia University explains how “Social media is emboldening people to cross the line and push the envelope on what they are willing to say to provoke and to incite.”

We don’t have control over our emotions. After Pulwama, I saw India grieving for their soldiers, and the next thing I saw was tweets #Indianairforce #IndiaStrikesBack, and celebrations for the strike done in Pakistan. Pakistan was grieving after the strike, it vanished after retaliation, and everyone was happy.

It is not a game of cat and mouse where on side hits you, then you hit back and feel satisfied. I am sure people will remember strikes done by both the countries, but the damage and loss of life on both sides will have less value.

“I’m afraid that Facebook has now turned into a beast, and not what it originally intended.” Said Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission.

We live in a prison called social media where bars are made of hatred, and it has been spreading since the last 10 to 15 years. The world saw how our emotions went up and down; I bet no one remembers how many soldiers died on 27th February.

I regularly read how Indians bash their people for talking in favor of Pakistan; there is a similar situation in Pakistan. There was a wave of hatred in Pakistan towards Adnan Sami for his remarks. Last year, there was a similar incident where Naseeruddin Shah was told to go to Pakistan. This behavior is affecting our minds and making us hate every little thing.

As Imran Khan said, a nation can’t be a judge, jury, and executioner. We regularly see people taking matters in their own hands and pointing fingers at others. Social Platforms in India and Pakistan are becoming breeding grounds of hatred. When I saw Pakistan releasing Abhinandan Varthaman, I felt like Prisoners handing over a prisoner to the Prisoners.

Many feel the same as I do. In February, we fought with each other, people died, and we think we won. I may not have been able to express it properly, but there is something wrong with us, we are becoming angrier, and we live in a prison called Social media.