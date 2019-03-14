Alcohol sale to start from next month in Lahore

LAHORE: The Royal International hotel has been issued a licence to sell alcohol by the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab in January. The last licence issued in Lahore was before 22-years to Holiday Inn.

The Royal International Hotel is owned by Peer Baghai Shah and is very close to the Lahore International Airport. Peer Baghai Shah also runs parking stands and shops at several airports of the country. It has been reported that several hotels had applied for the licence, but CM Shahbaz Sharif had rejected all the applications.

Director General Akram Ashraf Gondal from the excise and taxation department has issued the licence after getting approval from CM Usman Buzdar.

The number of hotels selling alcohol in Lahore will be five now. The alcohol sale will start next month at the Royal International hotel.