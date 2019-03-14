Passenger travelling to Saudi caught with Rs96m worth of ice

PESHAWAR: Jamshed, a Pakistani from Swabi was caught on Wednesday night while trying to smuggle ice, the street name for crystal methamphetamine, when his baggage was checked at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar by the Air Freight Unit (AFU).

The Saudi-bound passenger was attempting to board a flight to Ras al-Khaimah when the AFU foiled the bid to smuggle.

The individual had 950 grams of crystal hidden in his luggage which was caught by the authorities during the routine baggage check, said a statement released by Pakistan Customs. A first information report of the incident has been lodged by the local police.

Under Pakistan’s anti-narcotics laws, a seller needs to possess 100 grams of a drug to be convicted, while meth-sellers don’t need to carry more than 50 grams to sell.