Our favourite movie P.S. I LOVE YOU based on a novel is getting a sequel, states the author.

The author of the international bestseller, Cecilia Ahern publicises the sequel of P.S. I LOVE YOU. Her fans, who’ve been waiting for over 15 years since the first book came out and now they finally have what they’re waiting for. Ahern took to Twitter to announce that the sequel titled ‘POSTSCRIPT’ which will be releasing on September 19th, 2019.

🚨 I have BIG NEWS! 🚨 I’ve written the sequel to PS I LOVE YOU – titled POSTSCRIPT. POSTSCRIPT will be published September 19th in the UK & Ireland. I hope you’ll welcome back Holly… & Gerry…& that reading it will be as emotional for you as it was for me. 💙#Postscript pic.twitter.com/ldAqLfFpmv — Cecelia Ahern (@Cecelia_Ahern) March 11, 2019

P.S. I LOVE YOU was a romance novel about a couple Holly and Gerry, who were heartbreakingly separated after the passing of Gerry who was diagnosed with brain tumour. After his passing, Holly discovers 10 letters that Gerry left behind which all ended with ‘P.S. I LOVE YOU.’

We are all excited about what ‘POSTSCRIPT’ would be about, would we see more of Holly’s life post Gerry’s death or will it be a completely different story? We cannot wait to find out.

After the success of the book, it was turned into a feature film that starred Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler. Just like the book the movie too will have you in tears, so make sure you keep a box full of tissues with yourself.