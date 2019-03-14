Kartarpur Corridor opening talks begin in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Pakistan-India talks on Kartarpur corridor begins on Thursday.

Pakistani side is led by Dr Muhammad Faisal while Joint Secretary SCL Dasand is heading the Indian side.

While talking to media at Wagah Border Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Kartarpur Border opening is not only beneficial to Sikh community, but it will also help to restore peace between the two nations.

The Kartarpur project include construction of a bridge over Ravi River and 4 km road as well.

The project will be completed before 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November as 50 percent construction work is completed.