PM Khan to announce new VISA policy for 190 countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce new VISA policy for 190 countries on Thursday.

Radio Pakistan reported that PM Khan will announce new visa policy to attract tourism and investment in country.

Talking to media minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said that initially e-visa facility will be given to five countries, which include Turkey, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates.

The e-visa facility will be extended to 170 countries later. Chaudhry said business visas will be given to 90 countries and 55 countries will be entertained visa on arrival.

Fawad Chaudhry said that government has decided to reduce visa fee to attract more tourist.

Information minister said that government is asking Indian Embassy to issue visas to Pakistani journalist to cover Indian elections.