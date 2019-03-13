FO regrets refusal of visas to Pakistani Journalists for Kartarpur meeting

After much debate concerning the venue of the meeting between the rivaling neighbors. The dialogue on Kartarpur corridor was finally decided to be held on the morning of March 14 at 10 am at Attari-Wagah followed by a return visit of an Indian delegation on March 28 to Islamabad.

Pakistan and India have plans to exchange several delegations to discuss the draft agreement of Kartarpur corridor.

Despite the setback the Foreign Office’s spokesperson tweeted; “Regrettable that India has not given visas to Pakistani journalists for the Kartarpur meeting tomorrow” in retrospect he further added, “More than 30 Indian journalists covered the Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan last year. They also met the Prime Minister and were hosted by Foreign Minister for a dinner during their stay”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad has repeatedly expressed Pakistan’s desire to continue dialogue on the proposed Kartarpur Corridor agreement regardless of the many earlier setbacks from their counterparts in India.