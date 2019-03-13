Young Iranian couple arrested for proposing in public

A young Iranian couple have been arrested after a marriage proposal in public that was captured on a video clip went viral on social media. The police say the pair offended Islamic traditions in public, however, they were later released on bail..

“(The) offence is very clear and there is no need for explanation,” Arak police chief Mostafa Norouzi reportedly said of the unnamed couple’s arrest.

The video shows a young man proposing to his girlfriend while standing inside a heart-shaped modicum of rose pedals while surrounded by friends and balloons.

Chief Norouzi added that it was wrong for the young couple to do “whatever is common in other places of the world and disregard customs, culture and religion.”

The marriage proposal went viral, attracting more than 3 million views.