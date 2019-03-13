Afghan journalist wounded in bomb blast in Helmand

KABUL: An Afghan official says a journalist who has long been threatened has been wounded in a bomb blast in southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the Helmand governor, says TV and radio journalist Nesar Ahmad Ahmadi was wounded by a magnetic bomb attached to his vehicle as he was heading towards his office. The incident happened in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, on Tuesday.

Zwak said Ahmadi’s leg was injured and he was transferred to Kabul for further treatment.

He is the director and reporter of Sabahoon, a broadcast in Helmand.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack although Taliban insurgents are active in southern Afghanistan especially in Helmand.