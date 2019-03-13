Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad will be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day parade: DG ISPR

RAWALPIND: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor announced on Wednesday that Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad will be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day parade.

Other guests include Defence Minister Azerbaijan, COAS Bahrain and govt officials from Oman. Various contingents from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey will participate in parade.

DG ISPR further stated that “Turkey’s F-16 and China’s J-10 jets will put up an aerial display” “Contingents of troops of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia will participate in the parade while paratroopers from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka will take part in free-fall jumps” he added.

According to Major General Ghafoor, the slogan of the parade will be “Pakistan Zindabad”.