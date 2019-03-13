Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti fails all subjects of law

MULTAN: Former member National Assembly (MNA) and chairman Awami Raj Party Jamshed Ahmed Dasti failed in all the law subjects. Mr. Dasti appeared in LLB Part-I conducted by Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Jamshed Dasti is also facing a case against fake degree of Bachelors. PPP MNA Irshad Ahmed Sail’s brothers has submitted an application in Bahauddin Zakariya University to withhold the result card of Jamshed Dasti because of the fake degree.

Dasti has submitted an application for rechecking the answer sheets.