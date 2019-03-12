90,924 pilgrims selected to perform the religious obligation

Through computerized balloting on Tuesday, a total of 90,924 intending pilgrims were selected to perform the religious obligation under the government Haj scheme 2019.

From the total quota of 107,526 pilgrims in the government Haj scheme, a total of 2,238 spaces were allotted to the aspiring pilgrims who are 80-years or older, 12,251 to those who have been unsuccessful in the Haj ballot for three consecutive years in the past, 1,613 were reserved for the hardship quota and 500 for the labour quota.

Conducted by Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri in Islamabad, the balloting process was completed in just about two hours.