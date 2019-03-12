Alia Bhatt or Anushka Sharma: Who it better?

Celebrities are often lauded for their looks which are bound to make heads turn when they step out. However, much effort goes into creating these looks with hours of brainstorming sessions and designer-stylist collaborations involved in the process. Despite this, there have been occasions when two stars have been spotted wearing similar looking outfits.

Recently, Anushka Sharma did a shoot for Vogue magazine’s March issue where she was seen sporting the exact same Louis Vuitton dress that Alia Bhatt wore for her Elle magazine shoot a month ago. However, both actors styled the printed dress differently and looked quite stunning in their own way. Here’s how they pulled off the same attire in two different ways.

The Pari actor wore the white and blue printed off-the-shoulder dress minus any accessories, and left her wavy hair open sporting a middle parting. Her eyebrows were on fleek and her kohl-rimmed eyes spoke volumes. The overall look was kept simple, with a nude lipstick shade completing her look.

On the other hand, the Raazi actor, who shared the cover with filmmaker Karan Johar, added an element of oomph to her look with a white watch, a messy hairdo and small drop earrings. Her look was rounded out with nude pink lipstick.