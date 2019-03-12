China emphasized on Dialogue to lift the fog of war prevailing over India and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Beijing emphasized on “responsible and serious discussions” as diplomacy has picked up the pace and the date for UN Security Council’s sanctions committee is coming closer to for deciding the matter on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.

“China will continue to communicate and work with relevant parties in a responsible manner to properly resolve this matter. Only by making decisions through responsible and serious discussions we can resolve the issue in a sustainable manner,” in response to a question about China’s stand on the issue the foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang expressed this opinion in a media briefing in Beijing.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and France are again on the same page for listing Azhar after Feb 14 Pulwama attack, claimed by JeM. By March 13, the1267 Sanctions Committee has to take up the resolution moved on Feb 28. In the past, China has been successful in blocking the bids for designating Azhar as a terrorist by the UNSC thrice.

Mr Kang reminded how China played an important role in de-escalating the situation and said Beijing views the situation as “not conducive to the peace and stability in South Asia”. “In our exchanges of views on the regional situation, the security issue features in our discussion with Indian and Pakistan. We have had extensive and in-depth talks with both sides,” he said in a reference to China discussing Azhar listing with both sides.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, called US National Security Adviser Ambassa­dor John Bolton to brief him about “Pakistan’s perspective on the recent regional developments”, Pakistan’s Foreign Office reported.

While Vijay Gokhale the Indian foreign secretary launched a three-day trip to the US for “strategic and security” related meetings Mr. Qureshi contacted the American NSA. Even though the two countries have been holding a series of high-level discussions on ‘security and strategic issues’, nonetheless the blacklisting of Azhar and the recent conflict between Pakistan and India are expected to take precedence in the current meeting.

Regardless of their commitments in relation with meetings with DPRK held in Hanoi, Mr Bolton reiterated about his and Secretary Pompeo’s struggle in de-escalating the situation. “He appreciated Pakistan’s measures which had helped in lowering the tension and urged continued restraint on both sides,” the Chinese FO announced and emphasized on the importance of dialogue to find a peaceful resolution between Pakistan and India.